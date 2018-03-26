Rescue Dog From Puerto Rico Tries to Escape at LaGuardia Airport; Rescued and Reunited With Handler - NBC New York
Rescue Dog From Puerto Rico Tries to Escape at LaGuardia Airport; Rescued and Reunited With Handler

Published 52 minutes ago

    Port Authority Police Department
    Port Authority police rescuing Beethoven

    A rescued pooch from Puerto Rico broke free from his handler when he landed at New York's LaGuardia Airport, briefly escaping into a fenced area off the runway until Port Authority police were able to safely get him.

    The dog, Beethoven, had been rescued after the hurricanes, and was picked up by a rescue group worker at hangar 5A inside the Queens airport Sunday afternoon, according to Port Authority police. 

    That's when Beethoven escaped, running onto Runway Drive, a road inside the airport. Port Authority police responded, and one officer tried to grab the pup as he attempted to run onto Grand Central Parkway.

    Luckily, the dog was diverted and he ran to a fenced area between the highway and a Hertz rental car building. Port Authority police contained him there and then cut an opening in the fence to leash the dog and return him to the his handler.

    Beethoven is an adult mixed-breed dog, according to Port Authority police.

