President of Jewish Seminary Killed in Small Plane Crash in NY: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

President of Jewish Seminary Killed in Small Plane Crash in NY: Police

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Jewish Seminary President Killed in Small Plane Crash

    The president of a Jewish seminary died when a plane crashed in New York’s Orange County Saturday morning, police and the seminary said.

    (Published 45 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Rabbi Aaron D. Panken, 53, was killed in a small plane crash in New York's Orange County Saturday morning, police and the seminary said

    • Rabbi Panken was the president of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute, a seminary with four campuses

    • The plane crashed just after taking off from the Randall Airport in Middletown, the FAA said

    The president of a Jewish seminary died when a plane crashed in New York’s Orange County Saturday morning, police and the seminary said.

    Rabbi Aaron D. Panken, 53, was the president of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute, the seminary said in a statement. The seminary has campuses in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles and New York.

    “Rabbi Panken was a distinguished rabbi and scholar, dedicated teacher and exemplary leader of the Reform Movement for nearly three decades,” the seminary said. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Messinger, and two children.

    The plane, an Aeronca 7AC, crashed near Dolstontown Road just after taking off from the Randall Airport in Middletown, the FAA said. One other person was injured in the crash, state police said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    The small yellow aircraft got caught in the trees in the rural area, Chopper 4 video showed. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.


    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us