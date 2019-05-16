2019 Preakness Stakes: How to Watch Live Wherever You Are

What to Know The 144th running of the Preakness Stakes, the Triple Crown of horse racing's "second jewel," is Saturday, May 18; watch it live on NBC

The Preakness field is now wide open with the disqualified Kentucky Derby front runner Maximum Security skipping the race

The Preakness field is now wide open with the disqualified Kentucky Derby front runner Maximum Security skipping the race and historic winner Country House under the weather and out of the running.

Though this year's $1.5-million, 1 3/16-mile Preakness at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore features neither this year's Derby winner nor this year's disqualified would-be Derby winner, there's still plenty on the line, and it's anybody's race.

When to Watch

NBC's coverage on Saturday begins at 5 p.m. ET and the race is set to start around 6:48 p.m. ET. You can watch it all live at home or on the go via NBC Live.

