Boy, 4, Dies After Nap at Jersey City School

A 4-year-old child died after being found unresponsive after a nap at a Jersey City school Thursday afternoon, schools officials said.

School staff found the boy, who was in pre-K at the Cordero School PS 37, unresponsive after the afternoon nap, according to officials.

EMS rushed the boy to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

In a letter sent to parents Thursday, principal Derek Stanton wrote, "Some of you may have seen EMS at dismissal today. It is with great sadness we need to inform you that one of our Pre-K 4 students has passed. We do not have any details to share at this time. Our prayers are with the family. Tomorrow we will have grief counselors on site."

The boy has not been identified. It's not clear if he had an underlying medical condition.