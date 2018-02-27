What to Know A New York school district will be closed Wednesday after officials say they uncovered a social media threat about a school shooting

A New York school district will be closed Wednesday after officials say they uncovered a social media threat about a school shooting.

Poughkeepsie city schools will be closed “out of an abundance of caution” after a threat to shoot up the high school emerged online, Superintendent Nicolé Williams said in a statement late Tuesday.

“We are working closely with the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department and the FBI,” Williams said. “The appropriate authorities are actively investigating this issue with the highest priority. The safety of our staff and students is our number one priority.”

Williams added that immediate action has been taken. It wasn’t clear if any arrests have been made.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available, she said.