A possible salmonella contamination has prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) to issue a health alert on Empire Kosher brand raw chicken items.

A number of salmonella illnesses within the northeastern and mid-Atlantic states linked the cluster to Empire Kosher brand raw chicken products, according to the FSIS.

The raw chicken items, which may include raw whole chicken and raw chicken parts, were allegedly produced and sold to consumers from September 2017 to June 2018.

About half of those affected have been hospitalized due to illness with the illness onset dates ranging from September 2017 to June 2018.

Eating food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses, according to the FSIS. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product, according to the FSIS, which adds that the illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.

While most people recover without treatment, others have such severe diarrhea that the patient needs to be hospitalized.

Additionally, the FSIS says, older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness, however, any individual who is concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

FSIS also urges consumers who have purchased these products to properly handle, prepare and cook them by safely preparing the raw meat products, regardless if they are fresh or frozen, and only eat chicken products that have been cooked to a temperature of 165°F.

Consumers should take proper precautions when handling raw chicken products by washing after handling raw poultry, meat and eggs, according to FSIS, adding that this step can reduce the risk of bacterial cross-contamination to other foods and kitchen surfaces. Additionally, one should wash counter tops and sinks with soapy, hot water.

Consumers can contact an Empire Kosher Specialist at 1-877-627-2803 with any questions.