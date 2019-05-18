Police Tase Man Who Thrust Gun Into Officer’s Torso During Traffic Stop: NYPD - NBC New York
Police Tase Man Who Thrust Gun Into Officer’s Torso During Traffic Stop: NYPD

The Lower East Side resident faces charges including attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, the NYPD said

Published 2 hours ago

    The recovered .38 caliber revolver.

    What to Know

    • A police officer tased a man after the man thrust a revolver into another officer’s torso during a stop, the NYPD said

    • Officers pulled the man over because his vehicle was wanted in connection with a report of shots fired in Washington Heights, police said

    • He was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest

    A police officer tased a man after the man thrust a revolver into another officer’s torso in a fight that took place during a traffic stop, police and law enforcement sources said.

    The two officers were driving on Columbia Street, near Rivington Street, on the Lower East Side in Manhattan around 6 a.m. on Saturday when they saw a vehicle the NYPD had been searching for in connection with a report of shots fired in Washington Heights on April 28, police said.

    When they stopped the vehicle, approached it and tried to talk to the driver, 28-year-old Amado Zubidi, who lives in the neighborhood, a fight ensued, police and law enforcement sources said.

    Zubidi then pressed a fully-loaded .38 caliber revolver against one officer's torso, but before he could fire, the other officer tased him, according to police and the sources.

    Zubidi was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition and faces charges including attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest, the NYPD said.

    One of the officers was treated for elbow pain after the incident, police said.

    Law enforcement sources told News 4 Zubidi was involved in the shots fired incident in Washington Heights.

    His attorney information wasn’t immediately available on Saturday.

