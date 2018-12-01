Police Shoot at Man During Knife Assault, No One Struck: Sources

A police officer trying to stop a knife assault in Queens fired a single shot, but didn't hit anyone, sources tell NBC 4 New York.

Officers came upon the assault in progress Saturday at Liberty Avenue and 77th Street in Ozone Park, the NYPD said.

The man with the knife was ordered to drop it but refused, sources familiar with the investigation said. Then an officer fired a single shot, sources said.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

The suspect was apprehended, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital, his injuries weren't immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.