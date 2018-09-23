Police Seek Man Who Used Pepper Spray on Subway

Police say 20 people on the subway were overcome by what they believe was pepper spray. (Published Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018)

Police are asking for help Sunday finding a man who used pepper spray on the subway in Brooklyn, sickening at least 15 people.

The man got into an argument with another man on a southbound 2 train Saturday night near Beverly Road, then sprayed the substance at him, the NYPD said.

Fifteen people on the train suffered skin irritation and nausea, police said. They were all treated and released from a hospital.

The man is described as in his 30s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 250 pounds and wearing eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark pants and a dark backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Police had initially said 20 people were sickened.