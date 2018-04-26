Photos of the two suspects in the attacks announced Wednesday

Police are searching for two men who masturbated in front of women on the subway last month — the latest in a string of “masturbator attacks” that have taken place in the transit system since the beginning of March.

In the first incident on March 9, a 27-year-old woman was on a northbound E train near Union Square and 14th Street around 6:48 p.m. when a man she didn’t know reached under his coat and started masturbating in front of her, the NYPD said.

The approximately 30- to 40-year-old man of medium build was last seen wearing dark colored clothes and glasses, police said.

A few weeks later, on March 30 around 6:25 p.m., a 41-year-old woman was riding a southbound R train when a man sitting across from her started masturbating as the train approached 86th Street, the NYPD said.

The woman snapped a photo of the man on her phone before she got off the train at the 86th Street station, and the approximately 48- to 52-year-old, approximately 5-foot-4 or 5-foot-5 man with a goatee and a large build stayed on the train, police said. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and grey sneakers, according to police.

Three other incidents of subway masturbation have been reported since March 1, the NYPD said.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police.