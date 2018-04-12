Cops Get 3rd Subway Masturbator Report in 6 Weeks -- This Time From a Reporter - NBC New York
Cops Get 3rd Subway Masturbator Report in 6 Weeks -- This Time From a Reporter

There have been three such cases since March 1; two were in Manhattan, one in Brooklyn

Published 2 hours ago

    Police are investigating their third report of a subway masturbator in less than a month and a half -- this time, the suspect did it in front of a reporter.

    Authorities say the 31-year-old reporter was sitting on a southbound N train in Brooklyn around 10:30 a.m. Monday when the suspect got on at 59th Street and sat across from her. According to police, he masturbated under his pants without exposing himself, continuing to do so all the way to Stillwell Avenue.

    The reporter snapped some photos of the man and shared them with police. He's believed to be about 60 years old and has a gray mustache. 

    It's the third subway "masturbator attack" since March 1, when a 69-year-old woman was horrified by a different suspect on the elevator at the A/C platform in the station at Nassau and Fulton streets. 

    Nine days later, there was another case -- a scarf-wearing man in a baseball cap touched himself on the train across from a 27-year-old woman as their subway approached Grand Central Terminal. 

    None of the suspects have been arrested. Anyone with information on them is asked to call police. 

