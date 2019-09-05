As crews were fighting flames in the top floor of a Bronx apartment building, police officers and residents got into a shoving match outside. Thankfully no tenants of the building were seriously injured in the flames. NBC 4 New York's Ray Villeda reports.

Police are looking for a man who chucked a carton of milk at an officer during a wild fight between cops and the crowd as a Bronx apartment burned earlier this week. A woman has already been arrested for allegedly ripping the body cam of one of the officers trying to perform crowd control at the scene.

The chaos unfolded Tuesday afternoon as more more than 100 firefighters were called to battle the flames shooting out of a sixth floor apartment kitchen near East 171st Street in Grand Concourse. The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m., and neighbors used the fire escape to climb from the smoke-filled units to safety.

Meanwhile, a fiery confrontation was going on outside the building, as tensions rose between heated tenants and police officers called to the scene to help clear the crowds, in order for the firefighters to quickly get in and out of the building.

The fight started as crowds refused to make way as cops demanded they move. That's when the woman ripped off the cop's body cam and the man for whom police are now looking in connection with a cop assault chucked the milk.

The woman has not been identified. The man is described as being about 25 to 30 years old and 140 pounds. Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

None of the tenants inside the building were hurt in the flames, although five families have been displaced. Five firefighters suffered minor injuries, most dealing with smoke inhalation.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire.