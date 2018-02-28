A baby girl was welcomed into the world on the side of the Long Island Expressway. (Published 4 hours ago)

A baby girl was welcomed into the world on the side of the Long Island Expressway with the help of a police officer who jumped in to assist.

Janine Presley-Livote went into labor on the way to the hospital on Long Island Tuesday evening. The eager baby girl couldn’t wait any longer and Presley-Livote’s husband, Edward, pulled over on the side of the LIE near exit 51 in Dix Hills and called officials.

While Suffolk County Sgt. Scheuerer was on his way, the 911 dispatcher coached Edward on how to successfully deliver the baby.

Sgt. Scheuerer arrived and cleared the baby’s airway using his finger and tied the umbilical cord with the string from a first aid mask.

The mother and baby girl are in stable condition.

