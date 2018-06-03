Four police officers were suspended after one of them was arrested for assault during a private party on Friday, authorities said.

Four police officers were suspended after one of them was arrested for an alleged assault during a private party on Friday, authorities said.

The officers were at a party at Allure Lounge on Halsey Street in Newark, New Jersey on Friday when one of the officers, who was off-duty at the time, was arrested for assault, Newark Police Department Director Anthony Ambrose said in a statement.

That officer and three other officers were suspended, Ambrose said. The officer who was arrested has since been released.

A civilian at the party was arrested for possessing a loaded handgun, Ambrose added.

“The officers involved have three years on the job and will be dealt with accordingly,” he said. “I will not tolerate officers grossly neglecting or violating the law or behaving in a disorderly manner whether on or off duty.”

The department didn’t immediately provide additional details about the incident, but said that no real injuries resulted.

The officers were suspended for “conduct not becoming of an officer,” which violates the department’s rules and regulations, a spokesperson said.