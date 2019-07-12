With 18 children already dying this summer inside hot cars this summer, it's important to know just how quickly cars left in the sun can heat up. NBC 4 New York's Janice Huff reports.

A baby and dogs were rescued from inside a hot car in New Jersey thanks to a delivery driver who heard the child’s cries, authorities say.

Berkeley Township police say they responded to an address on Speightstown Place in the Holiday City section of the township around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, after receiving a report of an infant that was in a vehicle with the windows up and engine off.

A parcel delivery driver noticed the child crying inside the unattended vehicle and called 911, police say.

Officer Michael Drybola responded and found a child inside the vehicle along with three dogs, police say.

The temperature for the day was in excess of 85 degrees, police say, adding that Drybola removed the sweating and crying baby from the overheated vehicle to his vehicle to cool her down. Drybola also removed the dogs from the vehicle.

Other officers arrived but could not immediately locate anyone who might have been caring for the child, according to police. However, after few minutes the baby’s grandmother, identified as Doreen Orlich, 52 and of Toms River, emerged from a residence.

Orlich was at the Speightstown Lane address taking care of friend’s pets and left the baby in the vehicle while she was in the residence for an undetermined amount of time, police say.

The infant was transported to Community Medical Center as a precaution along with Orlich. Once at the hospital, the Division of Child Protection and Permanency was called.

Orlich was subsequently charged with one count of cruelty or neglect of a child, along with three counts of animal cruelty, police say.

Attorney information for Orlich was not immediately known.