Chopper 4 was over the scene Monday as hundreds of workers filed out of the building.

What to Know Amazon facility off of exit 12 on the New Jersey Turnpike was evacuated as a precautionary measure after police say they received a threat

Although Carteret police didn't say what exact threat was, the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office bomb-sniffing K-9 was on scene, police say

A spokesperson for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority confirmed the closure of the exit and entry ramp at interchange 12

The Amazon facility off of exit 12 on the New Jersey Turnpike was evacuated as a precautionary measure Monday after police say they received a threat.

Although police did not say what the exact threat was, Carteret Police Chief Dennis McFadden said the Middlesex County Sheriff's Department also responded to the scene with bomb-sniffing K-9. Emergency radio also indicated it was a bomb threat.

"All threats are taken seriously and are investigated to the fullest," McFadden said.

A spokesperson for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority confirmed the closure of the exit and entry ramp at interchange 12.

Chopper 4 was over the scene as hundreds of workers walked out of the facility, trekking parallel to the highway, early Monday afternoon.