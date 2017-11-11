Police Investigate Pressure Cooker in Suitcase at NYC Subway Station - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Police Investigate Pressure Cooker in Suitcase at NYC Subway Station

By Wale Aliyu

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The NYPD bomb squad gave the "all clear" Saturday evening after a pressure cooker was found in a suitcase at a subway station in Manhattan. Wale Aliyu reports.

    (Published Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017)

    What to Know

    • What appears to be a pressure cooker inside a suitcase was found at the 6 train station at 33rd Street in Midtown, police say

    • The NYPD bomb squad determined the package wasn't an explosive shortly before 9 p.m.

    • 6 trains were skipping the station in both directions, but service later resumed

    A suspicious package was found at a subway station in Midtown on Saturday night, sparking an investigation by police that led to the package being cleared by the NYPD bomb squad. 

    What appeared to be a pressure cooker was found inside a suitcase at the 33rd Street 6 train station at Park Avenue, according to NYPD spokesman Peter Donald, who said information was preliminary.

    The package was discovered shortly after 6 p.m. in the southbound area of the station, according to the NYPD.

    The bomb squad gave an “all clear” on the package shortly before 9 p.m., Donald said. It was determined to be abandoned property and not a bomb. 

    The MTA said subway trains were bypassing the station in both directions as police investigated. Service eventually resumed around 11 p.m. 

    It wasn't the first pressure cooker to cause a scare since the Chelsea bombing on Sept. 17 of last year. Over the past 14 months, there have been about a half-dozen instances when police investigated abandoned pressure cookers that were found to be harmless. 

    Top Tri-State News PhotosTop Tri-State News Photos

    Published at 8:19 PM EST on Nov 11, 2017 | Updated at 11:44 PM EST on Nov 11, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us