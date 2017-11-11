The NYPD bomb squad gave the "all clear" Saturday evening after a pressure cooker was found in a suitcase at a subway station in Manhattan. Wale Aliyu reports.

What to Know What appears to be a pressure cooker inside a suitcase was found at the 6 train station at 33rd Street in Midtown, police say

The NYPD bomb squad determined the package wasn't an explosive shortly before 9 p.m.

6 trains were skipping the station in both directions, but service later resumed

A suspicious package was found at a subway station in Midtown on Saturday night, sparking an investigation by police that led to the package being cleared by the NYPD bomb squad.

What appeared to be a pressure cooker was found inside a suitcase at the 33rd Street 6 train station at Park Avenue, according to NYPD spokesman Peter Donald, who said information was preliminary.

The package was discovered shortly after 6 p.m. in the southbound area of the station, according to the NYPD.

The bomb squad gave an “all clear” on the package shortly before 9 p.m., Donald said. It was determined to be abandoned property and not a bomb.

The MTA said subway trains were bypassing the station in both directions as police investigated. Service eventually resumed around 11 p.m.

It wasn't the first pressure cooker to cause a scare since the Chelsea bombing on Sept. 17 of last year. Over the past 14 months, there have been about a half-dozen instances when police investigated abandoned pressure cookers that were found to be harmless.

