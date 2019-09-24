What to Know A small plane crashed into some trees near an NJ airport Tuesday and caught fire, the FAA said; no injuries were reported

A small plane crashed into some trees near a New Jersey airport and caught fire Tuesday, federal authorities say.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says the plane was headed to Central Jersey Regional Airport in Hillsborough Township when it collided with trees off airport property around 12:30 p.m. The pilot, who was the only person aboard, got out, unhurt, from the plane, but the aircraft itself remained stuck.

The FAA didn't immediately say how the pilot got out of the plane.

Emergency correspondence indicated there was a fuel leak -- and that the plane was stuck at least 70 feet in the air. Chopper footage shows the small plane stuck in thick woods nearly two hours after the initial crash was reported.

The FAA says it is investigating the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine a probable cause of the accident.