Pit Bull Owner in Viral Subway Fight Arrested: Police

The owner of the pit bull seen in a viral video chomping down on a woman's shoe on a subway car full of passengers has been arrested, police say.

Ruben Roncallo of Brooklyn was arrested on charges of assault and reckless endangerment in the April 20 subway scuffle, police sources say. He's scheduled to be arraigned Thursday night.

Attorney information for the man wasn't immediately clear.

Police had been looking for Roncallo since video of the dog attack went viral. Witnesses told News 4 he had been arguing with another woman on the no. 4 train over a subway seat: he reportedly had his pit bull take a seat on the train, and the dog bumped a young woman who was already seated.

The woman and the dog owner got into an argument, and it turned physical, witnesses said. The woman prodded the dog several times, and the owner leaned over and punched her in the face, according to witnesses.

The woman hit him back, apparently prompting the pit bull to start grabbing at her shoe. Video shows chaos breaking out on the train as passengers frantically try to get the dog to release the woman's shoe: "Get the dog off of her!," they're heard yelling at the owner.

When the pit bull finally released, the woman took her shoe off, and the dog's owner picked it up and threw it at her, video shows. He then got off the train at Wall Street, according to witnesses. The woman who was attacked appeared to be OK.

Roncallo told police the pit bull is his service dog, according to sources. The dog is now in the care of family members.

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said Wednesday that bringing a non-service pet onto the train without a carrying case.

"Bringing a pit bull on board any of our subway system is a violation of the law and the person who does that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he said.

