Pit Bull Mauls Baby Boy, His Mother on Long Island: Police

What to Know A baby boy and his mother were taken to a Long Island hospital after they were mauled by a pit bull on Thursday, police say

The baby suffered puncture wounds and a cut to his mouth and cheek while the mom was bit on her leg

A 41-year-old man working in the area rushed to help the dog off the victims and put them into a car for safety

Police say an infant boy was mauled and his mother was bitten by a pit bull on Long Island.

Officials say the 37-year-old mother was carrying her baby boy on Thursday just before noon in Elmont when she knocked the door of a home. When a woman opened it, two pit bull dogs barged out of the home.

One of the dogs attacked and bit the mother on her leg, Nassau County police said. The same dog chewed the two-and-a-half month old baby's face and head, causing a deep cut to his mouth and cheek, police said. The dog also left puncture wounds on the baby boy.

A 41-year-old man working in the area rushed to help the dog off the victims and put them into a car for safety, authorities said.

The baby and his mother were taken to an area hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known.

Newsday reports both dogs were taken to an animal shelter.