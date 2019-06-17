Pillsbury Flour Recalled Because of Possible E. Coli

What to Know
Thousands of cases of Pillsbury flour are being recalled because of the possible presence of E. coli, the FDA announced
Hometown Food Company, in cooperation with ADM Milling Co., initiated the voluntary recall
The severity of E. coli infections varies among individuals. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, often bloody diarrhea and vomiting
Thousands of cases of Pillsbury flour are being recalled because of the possible presence of E. coli, the FDA announced.
Hometown Food Company, in cooperation with ADM Milling Co., initiated the voluntary recall of two specific lot codes of its Pillsbury Best 5 lb. Bread Flour due to a potential presence of the pathogenic.
The product was manufactured by ADM Milling Co., at the company’s mill in Buffalo, New York.
About 4,620 eight-count cases of impacted Pillsbury Best 5 lb. Bread Flour were distributed to a retailers and distributors across 10 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
The affected products have the following UPC codes, lot codes and best-if-used-by dates:
- Pillsbury Best Bread Flour: UPC Item Code: 0 5150020031 5; Lot Code: 8 342; Use-By Date: JUN 08 2020
- Pillsbury Best Bread Flour: UPC Item Code: 0 5150020031 5; Lot Code: 8 343; Use-By Date: JUN 09 2020