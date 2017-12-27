These were some of the reactions to the painting of a giant phallus on a Lower East Side wall. (Published 42 minutes ago)

What to Know Swedish artist Carolina Falkholt painted a four-story-tall phallus on the side of a building in the Lower East Side over the weekend

It appears, however, she never got permission from the building owner to do so -- and the company is now vowing to paint over it

The controversial painting sparked heated discussion on the artist's social media page and in the community

The shocked owner of a Manhattan building covered in an artist's four-story painting of a pink phallus has vowed to cover up the installation.

The colorful painting popped up on the side of an apartment building on Broome Street between Forsyth and Eldridge Streets on the Lower East Side on Christmas Eve, sparking a range of reaction varying from outrage to praise to laughter.

Swedish artist Carolina Falkholt said the mural and another, which shows a more abstract depiction of a vagina on Pike Street, were "about not being ashamed of your body and who you are as a sexual being."

"Talking about these subjects in public space is a must for a healthy, nonviolent community/world," she said. "And the dialogue created around feminist public art pieces raises awareness."

The piece was commissioned by a street art foundation called The New Allen, which is run by a Peruvian restaurant nearby called Baby Brassa.

But it appears neither the artist nor the foundation ever got permission from the building owner to put up the provocative mural.

When reached for comment Wednesday, a woman who answered the phone at the company that owns the building had no idea of the phallic painting. Within hours, workers showed up with scaffolding, apparently getting ready to paint over the mural. The workers said it will take them a day to get rid of it.

The painting also appears to be a violation of Department of Buildings rules.

News 4 has reached out again to Falkholt for a response to her mural being painted over.

According to The Low Down NY, the Lower East Side blog that first reported on the installation, community leaders had been calling for the art to be removed.

Falkholt's own Instagram profile was the site of much of the controversial discussion after the artist posted an image of the giant painting on Sunday.

"I have never heard so much laughter and seen so many happy faces behind my back when painting as for today doing this wall on Broome Street," wrote the graffiti artist.

The post quickly garnered the ire of Instagrammers, with many calling the installation offensive.

"Y’all Wnna come mess up are neighborhood with what you think it’s cool but it’s really not. Can’t wait till it’s removed and it will happen. We don’t play that in the Lower East Side," wrote one user.

Another chimed in, "This is the most disgusting gross display of street art. It’s one thing to have this in your home but to have this in public where families live and walk by is a major lack of respect"

Other users, meanwhile, defended the work -- saying the piece was "a lovely shade of pink" and sparked a conversation.

"The penis, just like the overplayed art rendition of the vagina, has the power to be beautiful. This is beautiful. Great color," wrote one user in support of the art.

Falkholt is a Swedish artist in New York as part of the International Studio and Curatorial Program. Her works, which have been featured in several European museums, often feature the female body and are meant to challenge gender stereotypes.

"Art is one of the only places left where we can truly be free and discuss whatever difficult topics there are, since art has the ability to translate and transform language in any direction possible," she said.