Passengers Board Flight at Newark, Instead Go on 20-Hour Travel Nightmare

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    What to Know

    • Passengers on United Flight 179 boarded at Newark and were supposed to go to Hong Kong, but instead went on a travel nightmare

    • The flight was diverted to Canada for a medical emergency, then was stuck when there was a problem with the emergency exit door

    • Passengers were stuck on the plane for 16 hours in Canada before a replacement plane took them back to Newark

    Passengers who boarded a flight at Newark airport expected to go to Hong Kong, but instead were taken on a 20-hour debacle that didn't get them any closer to their destination a day later. 

    NBC News reported that the series of unfortunate events unfolded like a traveler's nightmare.

    The flight, United Airlines 179, initially took off from Newark around 3 p.m. Saturday. 

    But it was diverted to a Canadian airforce base in Newfoundland due to a medical emergency, the airline said. The sick passenger was taken to a local hospital. 

    Then there was a problem with one of the emergency exit doors, passenger Steven Lau told NBC News. 

    Hours later, passengers were told it was frozen shut. 

    A rescue plane didn't arrive until about noon Sunday. Passengers spent most of the time they were stranded on the aircraft. 

    Read more at NBC News

