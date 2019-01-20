Passenger Sonjay Dutt gave an update after United Airlines 179 had been stranded in Canada for 16 hours. (Published 9 minutes ago)

What to Know Passengers on United Flight 179 boarded at Newark and were supposed to go to Hong Kong, but instead went on a travel nightmare

The flight was diverted to Canada for a medical emergency, then was stuck when there was a problem with the emergency exit door

Passengers were stuck on the plane for 16 hours in Canada before a replacement plane took them back to Newark

Passengers who boarded a flight at Newark airport expected to go to Hong Kong, but instead were taken on a 20-hour debacle that didn't get them any closer to their destination a day later.

NBC News reported that the series of unfortunate events unfolded like a traveler's nightmare.

The flight, United Airlines 179, initially took off from Newark around 3 p.m. Saturday.

But it was diverted to a Canadian airforce base in Newfoundland due to a medical emergency, the airline said. The sick passenger was taken to a local hospital.

Then there was a problem with one of the emergency exit doors, passenger Steven Lau told NBC News.

Hours later, passengers were told it was frozen shut.

A rescue plane didn't arrive until about noon Sunday. Passengers spent most of the time they were stranded on the aircraft.

