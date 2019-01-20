What to Know
Passengers on United Flight 179 boarded at Newark and were supposed to go to Hong Kong, but instead went on a travel nightmare
The flight was diverted to Canada for a medical emergency, then was stuck when there was a problem with the emergency exit door
Passengers were stuck on the plane for 16 hours in Canada before a replacement plane took them back to Newark
Passengers who boarded a flight at Newark airport expected to go to Hong Kong, but instead were taken on a 20-hour debacle that didn't get them any closer to their destination a day later.
NBC News reported that the series of unfortunate events unfolded like a traveler's nightmare.
The flight, United Airlines 179, initially took off from Newark around 3 p.m. Saturday.
But it was diverted to a Canadian airforce base in Newfoundland due to a medical emergency, the airline said. The sick passenger was taken to a local hospital.
Then there was a problem with one of the emergency exit doors, passenger Steven Lau told NBC News.
Hours later, passengers were told it was frozen shut.
A rescue plane didn't arrive until about noon Sunday. Passengers spent most of the time they were stranded on the aircraft.