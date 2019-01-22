What to Know One suspect is in custody and another is at large after police say they stole a Pier One employee's Mercedes, which was left running in lot

An officer spotted the stolen car on the Garden State Parkway; ultimately the suspects got off in East Orange, crashed and tried to run off

Monday was the coldest day of the season so far; cops urge people, though, not to leave their cars running with no one inside

A 32-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a 2013 Mercedes Benz from a Pier One Imports parking lot, where an employee had left it running to warm, and leading cops on a Garden State Parkway chase.

Authorities say the Pier One worker had left the Benz in front of the furniture store on Route 17 in Paramus around 9 p.m. Monday. Two suspects, one later identified as Dashon Richardson, drove off in it, authorities say.

A few minutes later, a cop saw the stolen vehicle moving south on the Parkway and pursued it to exit 147, where it got off in East Orange. Once they got onto South Orange Avenue, the suspects hit a parked car on the street, got out and started running, authorities say. Officer Anthony Mordaga, who had initially spotted the vehicle on the highway, managed to apprehend Richardson.

There was a struggle, and East Orange police officers had to assist. Ultimately, Richardson was subdued and arrested; one East Orange cop was taken to a nearby hospital with various injuries sustained in the struggle.

Richardson faces charges of aggravated assault on an officer, burglary, theft of an auto, eluding and resisting arrest. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney. Cops are still looking for the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Paramus Police at 201-262-3400 ext. 1110.

Monday was the coldest day of the season so far, with wind chills so brutal it felt nearly impossible to be outside. Cops would also like to remind people not to leave their cars running unoccupied, and not to leave their key fobs in their vehicles.