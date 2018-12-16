Package Thieves Target Homes on Two Long Island Streets: Police - NBC New York
Package Thieves Target Homes on Two Long Island Streets: Police

The men swiped the packages and loaded them into a Volkswagen before a third man drove them away from the scene, police said

Published 2 hours ago

    One of the alleged package thieves.

    What to Know

    A pair of thieves stole packages from the front stoops of homes on two Long Island streets before fleeing with a getaway driver, police said.

    The two men got out of a white Volkswagen Atlas and walked up onto several stoops on North Grove Street and West Dover Street in Valley Stream around 1:03 p.m. on Thursday, Nassau County police said.

    The men swiped the packages and loaded them into the Volkswagen before a third man drove them away from the scene, according to police.

    Police didn’t say exactly how many packages the men stole or how many homes were targeted.

    Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

