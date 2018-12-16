What to Know A pair of thieves stole packages from the front stoops of homes on two Long Island streets before fleeing with a getaway driver

The two men got out of a white Volkswagen Atlas and walked up onto several stoops on two streets in Valley Stream

The men swiped the packages and loaded them into the Volkswagen before a third man drove them away from the scene

A pair of thieves stole packages from the front stoops of homes on two Long Island streets before fleeing with a getaway driver, police said.

The two men got out of a white Volkswagen Atlas and walked up onto several stoops on North Grove Street and West Dover Street in Valley Stream around 1:03 p.m. on Thursday, Nassau County police said.

The men swiped the packages and loaded them into the Volkswagen before a third man drove them away from the scene, according to police.

Police didn’t say exactly how many packages the men stole or how many homes were targeted.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.