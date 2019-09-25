What to Know Over $300K has apparently vanished from John F. Kennedy Airport as part of a cash shipment that was set to be loaded onto a flight to Fla.

More than $300,000 has apparently vanished from John F. Kennedy Airport as part of a cash shipment that was set to be loaded onto a Delta flight to Florida.

Law enforcement officials said Port Authority police and the FBI are now investigating what happened to the missing money. Two officials said the cash shipment was part of a large delivery apparently made from an armored car company to the airport.

Two law enforcement officials said it is unclear if the cash was stolen as it was being loaded at the airport, or if it went missing prior to arrival. Police often monitor and even help escort large shipments of cash that come on and off domestic and international flights.

A Port Authority spokeswoman said the incident is being investigated along with the FBI. An FBI spokesman declined to comment.

Past JFK heists have made headlines including the 1978 Lufthansa heist where nearly $6 million dollars was stolen by members and associates of the Lucchese crime family. In 2003, a masked gunman hijacked an armored car and made off with over $2 million dollars.

