More than $300,000 has apparently vanished from John F. Kennedy Airport as part of a cash shipment that was set to be loaded onto a Delta flight to Florida. (Published 47 minutes ago)

What to Know A Delta employee has been arrested in the case of $300K in cash that apparently vanished at John F. Kennedy International Airport

The money was part of a larger shipment that was set to be loaded onto a Delta flight to Florida; News 4 has reached out to the airline

The employee, Quincy Thorp, was arrested at his NYC home by the FBI early Thursday and is expected in court later in the day

A Delta Airlines employee has been arrested in connection with the case of $300,000 in cash that apparently vanished from John F. Kennedy Airport as it was being transferred onto one of the airline's flights en route to Florida, a law enforcement source close to the investigation tells News 4.

The employee, named Quincy Thorp, was taken into custody by the FBI at his New York City home early Thursday, the source said. According to the source, Thorp is a ramp agent who went out "sick" at the time the money disappeared. The bag of money, which included both U.S. and foreign currency, has not been recovered, the source said. Thorp is expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn later Thursday; information on a possible attorney wasn't clear.

Details on the specific charges are expected later in the day. News 4 has reached out to Delta for comment on the arrest.

Both the Port Authority and the FBI had been investigating the missing cash. Two officials said the cash shipment was part of a large delivery apparently made from an armored car company to the airport.

Past JFK heists have made headlines including the 1978 Lufthansa heist where nearly $6 million dollars was stolen by members and associates of the Lucchese crime family. In 2003, a masked gunman hijacked an armored car and made off with over $2 million dollars.