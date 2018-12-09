What to Know An off-duty firefighter who was found lying on the shoulder of a New York City highway with head trauma has died

Faizal Coto, 33, was found lying next to a vehicle on the shoulder of the Belt Parkway early Sunday morning

Coto was taken to Coney Island Hospital with head trauma, where he was pronounced dead

An off-duty firefighter who was found lying on the shoulder of a New York City highway with head trauma has died, authorities said.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a car accident on the eastbound side of the Belt Parkway, near Bay 8th Street and Shore Parkway in Brooklyn, around 4:43 a.m. on Sunday, the NYPD said.

When they got to the scene, they discovered a 33-year-old man, identified by the FDNY as Faizal Coto, lying next to a 2008 Ford Mustang parked on the right shoulder of the highway.

Coto was taken to Coney Island Hospital with head trauma, where he was pronounced dead.

The firefighter had been with the FDNY for three years, the department said. He was assigned to a Coney Island engine company.

The AP reports he was also an aspiring rapper and hip-hop artist performing under the name FAIYA. The bio on FAIYA's website says he was a published poet at age 11 and a former model.

Police didn't immediately provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding Coto's death.

The Medical Examiner will determine how he died. An investigation is ongoing.