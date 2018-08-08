What to Know A pair of New Jersey cops have been suspended after an investigation has been launched after a viral video shows a man jumping a police car

Authorities say the two officers, whose names have not been released, 'did nothing' as the 18-year-old man stomped on the car

Authorities said the two officers should have tried to subdue the suspect as 'they are trained to do'

Two New Jersey officers are suspended after a video showing a man jumping on a police vehicle went viral over the weekend and authorities say the pair of cops “did nothing” to stop him.

An investigation by the Office of Professional Standards has been launched into the Saturday incident in Newark. Officials said as the man jumped on the police vehicle, the officer stayed in his car. The second officer responded as backup.

The officer who officials say stayed in his car has been with Newark police for seven months while the responding backup cop has been with the department for 10 years. Their names have not been released pending the ongoing investigation.

Officials say 18-year-old Altahriq Aulston of Newark was arrested and charged with criminal mischief. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

“These officers instead took no action at all to quell the situation,” officials said in a statement. “This lack of action could have resulted in the suspect injuring himself, as well as other persons or property. They had an opportunity, and an obligation, to help the suspect, who was acting irrationally, and they failed to do so.”