File Photo: Voting booths in New York (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Two local special elections on Tuesday could allow Democrats to regain full control of the New York State Senate.

One of the April 24 special elections is in the Bronx, which looks to fill Ruben Diaz’s seat. Diaz vacated his seat to return to the City Council.

In Westchester, former senator George Latimer’s old seat is up for grabs. Candidates have spent millions of dollars on this race, which is viewed as somewhat of a referendum on President Donald Trump’s administration. This county was considered a battleground in 2016.

Democrats would regain complete control of the Albany statehouse if Democrats win both these seats and one existing democratic senator returns to the fold instead of caucusing with Republicans.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The congressional districts participating in the special Assembly election are the: 5th, 10th, 17th, 39th, 74th, 80th, 102nd, 107th, and 142nd districts. Those participating in the special Senate election are the 32nd and 37th districts.

The next statewide election is the 2018 Federal Primary Election on June 26.

The general election will be held on Nov. 6.

