Residents in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut rank among the most tax-burdened in the U.S., according to a recently released report from WalletHub.

New York earns the distinction of having the highest tax burden, at a rate of roughly 13 percent of total personal income. That includes property taxes (4.6 percent), individual incomes taxes (4.8 percent), and sales and excise taxes (3.6 percent).

Hawaii, Maine, Vermont, Minnesota, Connecticut (10.2 percent), Rhode Island, Illinois, New Jersey (10 percent) and California round out the top 10 for top overall tax burden.