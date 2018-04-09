NY Is the Most Tax-Burdened in U.S.; Connecticut and New Jersey Also Rank in Top 10: WalletHub - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NY Is the Most Tax-Burdened in U.S.; Connecticut and New Jersey Also Rank in Top 10: WalletHub

Published 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Residents in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut rank among the most tax-burdened in the U.S., according to a recently released report from WalletHub. 

    New York earns the distinction of having the highest tax burden, at a rate of roughly 13 percent of total personal income. That includes property taxes (4.6 percent), individual incomes taxes (4.8 percent), and sales and excise taxes (3.6 percent).

    Hawaii, Maine, Vermont, Minnesota, Connecticut (10.2 percent), Rhode Island, Illinois, New Jersey (10 percent) and California round out the top 10 for top overall tax burden. 

    2018-Tax-Day-By-The-Numbers-v8__resized

    Source: WalletHub

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us