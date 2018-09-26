A woman died after being stabbed multiple times by a friend's ex-husband in a Brooklyn apartment building Saturday morning, police said. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Sunday, May 15, 2016)

A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing his ex-wife’s girlfriend to death in 2016 after finding her asleep in his ex-wife’s bed, prosecutors say.

Alwasi Tyson, 37, pleaded guilty earlier this month to first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison and five years post-release supervision, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced.

According to the investigation, on May 14, 2016, at around 5:30 a.m., Tyson, who was allegedly drunk, forced his way into his ex-wife’s apartment in Prospect Lefferts Garden, prosecutors say, adding he pushed past his ex-wife and forced his way into her bedroom where he found 22-year-old Toni Cox sleeping.

He subsequently pulled her out of the bed, kicked and punched her repeatedly, and fatally stabbed her in the heart and face.

Cox was taken to Kings County Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The crime occurred in front of Tyson’s four children, according to prosecutors.

“This defendant attacked and stabbed to death an innocent and helpless young woman who had her whole life ahead of her. He also left his children to live with the traumatic memory of his actions. I hope that the victim’s family finds some small solace with his conviction and today’s lengthy prison term,” Gonzalez said.