New Study Reveals the Best and Worst States to Raise a Family

By Sarah Kolodny

Published 6 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • New York ranked sixth in a recent report of the best state to raise a family; New Jersey came in eighth, while Connecticut ranked 13th

    • Personal finance site WalletHub compared all 50 states across 49 key indicators of family-friendliness, from salary to jobs to care costs

    • Minnesota came in first overall, while New Mexico ranked dead last

    New York is among the nation's best states to raise a family -- and New Jersey and Connecticut aren't too bad either, according to a new study. 

    Personal finance site WalletHub compared all 50 states across 49 key indicators of family-friendliness -- from median family salary to housing affordability to unemployment rate and other factors -- and broke the data into five categories.

    New York ranked sixth overall in the study, falling right behind Vermont and New Hampshire for overall rating of "Family Fun," "Health & Safety," "Education & Child Care," "Affordability," and "Socioeconomics."

    Though salary and child care costs expectedly don't work in New York's favor, its ranking was boosted by hiring and comparatively low unemployment rates.

    Overall, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and North Dakota took the top three spots, respectively. New Jersey ranked eighth and Connecticut came in 13th. 

    New Mexico ranked the worst state to raise a family, while Louisiana (48) and Mississippi (49) rounded out the bottom three. See WalletHub's the full list and methodology details here.  

