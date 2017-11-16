Gridlock Alert Days: Here Are The Days Drivers Will Want to Stay off NYC's Streets this Holiday Season - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Gridlock Alert Days: Here Are The Days Drivers Will Want to Stay off NYC's Streets this Holiday Season

The department singled out 10 "gridlock alert" days, when traffic is predicted to be particularly heavy

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Gridlock Alert Days: Here Are The Days Drivers Will Want to Stay off NYC's Streets this Holiday Season
    www.jupiterimages.com

    The New York City Department of Transportation released its plan to help improve travel on the heaviest traffic days during the holiday season, from Thanksgiving to Christmas.

    The department singled out 10 Gridlock Alert Days in November and December.

    The public is urged to take mass transit on these days.

    • Friday, Nov. 17

    How Amtrak Repairs Will Affect Penn Station Commuters

    [NY] How Amtrak Repairs Will Affect Penn Station Commuters

    Amtrak announced its winter repair schedule at Penn Station. Andrew Siff explains how it will affect NJ Transit and LIRR commuters.

    (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

    • Wednesday, Nov. 22

    • Wednesday, Nov. 29

    • Friday, Dec. 8

    • Wednesday, Dec. 13

    • Thursday, Dec. 14

    • Friday, Dec. 15

    • Wednesday, Dec. 20

    • Thursday, Dec.21

    • Friday, Dec. 22

    All routine repair work on the roads will be suspended those days, unless it is emergency work.

    Published 3 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us