The New York City Department of Transportation released its plan to help improve travel on the heaviest traffic days during the holiday season, from Thanksgiving to Christmas.

The department singled out 10 Gridlock Alert Days in November and December.

The public is urged to take mass transit on these days.

• Friday, Nov. 17

• Wednesday, Nov. 22

• Wednesday, Nov. 29

• Friday, Dec. 8

• Wednesday, Dec. 13

• Thursday, Dec. 14

• Friday, Dec. 15

• Wednesday, Dec. 20

• Thursday, Dec.21

• Friday, Dec. 22

All routine repair work on the roads will be suspended those days, unless it is emergency work.