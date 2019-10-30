New Jersey Vegan Food Festival Returns Right Before Thanksgiving - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

New Jersey Vegan Food Festival Returns Right Before Thanksgiving

By Harrison Vijay Tsui

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Urgent Care Versus an Emergency Room

    If you want to avoid the turkeys and glazed hams in November, look no further, as the New Jersey Vegan Food Festival is coming right before Thanksgiving.

    Presented by Sprout Everywhere, a group dedicated to making New Jersey a more compassionate, healthier and happier place through sustainable living, VegFest features vegan foods, products and clothing from over 100 vendors. From barbecue pizza made with pulled jackfruit to sustainable cork handbags, the festival brings sustainable living in a fun and delicious way.

    VegFest is open to everyone, not just vegans. In addition to the vendors, visitors from all backgrounds can enjoy live music, presentations focused on sustainable living and even a vegan mockumentary by comedian Simon Amstell.

    “Everybody is welcome at the Vegan Food Festival – whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, veg-curious or a foodie of any kind,” says VegFest co-founder Kendra Arnold, “This is a fun weekend of eating and entertainment, where people can discover new products and food for plant-based eating over the holidays and into the New Year.”

    Top News Photos: California Wildfires, and More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: California Wildfires, and More
    Philip Pacheco/AFP via Getty Images

    The New Jersey VegFest will be happening from Saturday, November 16th to Sunday, November 17th at the Meadowlands Expo Center. Tickets can be purchased through Nov. 15th at a discount, but same day purchases are available.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us