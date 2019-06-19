What to Know A New Jersey Uber Eats driver was arrested for pleasuring himself in his car while he delivered food to a customer, police said

A woman ordered food to her home and noticed the bag was unstapled, so she went to ask the driver and saw him masturbating in his car

The driver was charged with lewdness

Hackensack police said Wednesday that a 23-year-old woman had ordered food to her home on June 13 through the delivery service app, and noticed the bag it came in was unstapled. When she approached the driver as he sat in his 2016 black Ford Explorer, she noticed he was masturbating, police said.

The woman recorded the incident before the driver sped off.

Police identified the driver as 30-year-old Vinicius Porto, of Newark, and arrested him on June 14. Porto was charged with lewdness and released on a summons, and was back in court on Wednesday.

Information on if Porto had an attorney was not immediately available.