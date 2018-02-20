A New Jersey school district has rolled out new security measures and now there are calls for similar tactics elsewhere. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know The entire school district of East Brunswick in New Jersey has voted to allow armed guards to be stationed outside all of its 11 schools

The new security measures are welcomed by some, while others think the idea of guns at schools is not what they want students learning

The new tactics rolling out come in the wake of the deadly Florida high school shooting that raddled the county last week

An entire school district in New Jersey has voted to roll out new security measures in the wake of the deadly Florida high school shooting, and now there are additional calls from other districts in the Garden State for similar tactics.

All 11 schools in the East Brunswick district will soon start to see armed police officers stationed outside. However, some people say the idea of having guns at schools is not what they want students learning while others say they want to see security changes at their district.

“It’s the same thing as fighting fire with fire,” eighth-grader Ray Leybovich said. “It’s not going to help.”

Her mother adding, “I’m not happy about guns all together.”

On Thursday, a day after a gunman opened fire inside a Florida high school, killing 17 people and injuring 15 others, the East Brunswick school board voted to post armed guards outside all entrances. The next day a high schooler there was arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats while all Nutley schools were closed Friday after what officials described as a “security threat” after an alarming video was posted online.

Entire NJ School District Closed Over Security Threat

An entire school district in New Jersey will be closed Friday because of a “security threat.” Tracie Strahan reports. (Published Friday, Feb. 16, 2018)

That threat was enough for one mother to craft a letter to leaders requesting armed guards for schools in Nutley.

“It was scary. It was paralyzing,” Erica Zarro said. “If we can’t stop insane people from having guns then have a sane person there to protect them.”

Nutley schools, which are on break this week, have not responded to NBC 4 New York for comment.

Confusion Over School Threat Causes Uproar in NJ

A student threatened to bring violence to a middle school in Mahwah on Feb. 23, officials say. Parents are angry that word of the threat -- made months ago -- is only getting around in the wake of a massacre at a Florida school. Ken Buffa reports. (Published Monday, Feb. 19, 2018)

Meanwhile, the mayor of Mahway, Bill Laforet, posted on Facebook Monday saying he wants armed officers at schools in his town. Leaders there were criticized last week for not clearly notifying parents about a threat made in November to shoot up a middle school there on Friday.

Mahwah officials say there is no threat, but officers will be stationed at the school on Friday as a precaution.

These US Athletes Won Medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics