'Security Threat' Posted to Instagram Closes Entire New Jersey School District - NBC New York
'Security Threat' Posted to Instagram Closes Entire New Jersey School District

It comes less than two days after 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Florida

Published at 2:55 AM EST on Feb 16, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    Entire NJ School District Closed Over Security Threat

    An entire school district in New Jersey will be closed Friday because of a “security threat.” Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • An entire New Jersey school district is closed on Friday due to a "security threat" posted to social media, officials say

    • It's not clear what type of threat the Nutley School District received, but police said it was a video found on Instagram

    • The threat comes less than two days after 17 people were gunned down inside a Florida high school

    An entire school district in New Jersey will be closed Friday because of a “security threat.”

    It wasn’t immediately clear what type of threat the Nutley School District received, but, according to police, it was posted on Instagram.

    “We have decided to err on the side of safety and close schools tomorrow, February, 16, 2018,” Superintendent Julie Glazer said in a statement. “Because of the nature of the world in which we live, there was no other decision to be made.”

    Glazer added that schools will reopen after winter break on Feb. 26.

    Police said they have spoken to the individual who posted the video to social media and detectives are in the process of speaking with all individuals from the video.

    “There doesn’t appear to be an active threat to any of the schools but we must finish this process,” Nutley police said in a statement.

    Police say they will release further updates as soon as they have more information in their investigation.

    The threat to the district comes less than two days after an ex-student at a Florida high school is accused of opening fire at the school, killing at least 17 people and injuring multiple others.

    That community held a vigil Thursday to mourn the lives lost during the deadly shooting.

