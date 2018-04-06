New Jersey Congressman Announces Strategy to Fight Opioid Addiction in College Athletes - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

New Jersey Congressman Announces Strategy to Fight Opioid Addiction in College Athletes

By Ashley Serianni

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NJ Congressman Calls for Opioid Help for Athletes

    Rep. Josh Gottheimer is calling for the federal government to protect student athletes from opioids. Jummy Olabanji reports.

    (Published 39 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Congressman Josh Gottheimer announced his Student Athlete-Stop Addiction Strategy, a plan to protect student athletes from the opioid crisis

    • The CDC reports that opioids are currently the single leading cause of drug-related deaths in the U.S.

    • Gottheimer's strategy calls for the Department of Health and Human Services to play a role in combating student athlete opioid addiction.

    A New Jersey congressman unveiled a plan to prevent and combat opioid addiction in college athletes on Friday.

    Congressman Josh Gottheimer said his Student Athlete-Stop Addiction Strategy calls for the Department of Health and Human Services to play a role in combating opioid addiction in collegiate athletic departments.

    The plan asks for HHS to have up-to-date data publicly available, to assess current actions being taken to help collegiate athletes, and for the agency to recommend options for coordination between the federal government, colleges, and students.

    "As we all celebrated the remarkable student athletes from Villanova achieving the pinnacle of their collegiate careers on the court, we need to demand that America take better care of our student athletes when they are off the court.” said Gotteimer.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    The CDC reports that opioids are currently the single leading cause of drug-related deaths in the U.S.

    In a recently passed funding bill, $3.3 billion was invested into the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the Centers for Disease Control, and the National Institute of Health to fight opioids.

    Gottheimer was joined by Bergen County Sheriff Saudino, Hackensack University Medical Center's Dr. Michael Kelly, Fairleigh Dickinson University Dean Dr. Michael Avaltroni, and founder of Hope and Healing After and Addiction Death Gail Cole.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us