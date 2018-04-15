George surprises an uplifting child prodigy with a special music space that will help him change the world.

A New Jersey teenager who wowed the world with his musical talent -- including a viral cover of an Eminem song sung from his wheelchair -- has been surprised with the studio of his dreams thanks to George Oliphant and his team.

In the latest episode of "George to the Rescue," 14-year-old Sparsh Shah, who has a genetic disease that causes his bones to be very fragile, gets a special music space to help him change the world.

The New Jersey student has had more than 125 bone fractures so far in his young life, a result of osteogenesis imperfecta.

The brittle bone disease has stunted Sparsh's growth and confined him to a wheelchair -- but it hasn't touched his spirit.

He's found his passion in music, and has written more than 10 original songs. But it's his clean cover of the 2010 Eminem song "Not Afraid," fused with Indian classical music, that's caught the ear of more than 2 million people on social media and launched him toward stardom.

Watch more on Sparsh's inspirational journey above.

