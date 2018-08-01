A 3-year-old New Jersey boy drowned in his family's swimming pool over the weekend, police say.

The boy, Lucas Hynes, was in the backyard of his home on Fort Plains Road in Howell early Sunday evening, with several other young children swimming and playing outside, under proper adult supervision, police said. The children left the pool, played in the yard and eventually returned inside the home -- and that's when Lucas' mother realized he wasn't there.

She went outside and found him floating in the pool; she began CPR while witnesses called 911, according to Howell police. He'd been missing for an estimated 10 minutes before he was found.

First responders arrived within minutes and tried to resuscitate him, which allowed him to regain a pulse, police said. He was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center, but died early the next morning.

Howell police and Monmouth County prosecutors say the investigation is closed; the drowning is not considered criminal or suspicious, and has been deemed a tragic accident.