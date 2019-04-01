New Cultural Arts Center 'The Shed' to Open in Manhattan - NBC New York
New Cultural Arts Center 'The Shed' to Open in Manhattan

Published 6 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The Shed, a new cultural arts center, opens to the public Friday

    • The center is part of the new Hudson Yards development, and sits next to the Vessel

    • There will be free exhibits as well as low-cost exhibits to offer affordable options for everyone

    The Shed, a new cultural arts center in Manhattan, will open to the public on Friday, right next to the new Vessel landmark at Hudson Yards.

    The center will feature a wide range of mediums from artists around the world, including 52 artists from New York City.

    At Monday's ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "The Shed will have it all. Theater, music, dance, film, galleries, performance space, you name it, it will be here."

    The arts center will offer many free exhibits and some event tickets will start at $10.

    The giant wheels at the base of the building allow the structure to roll into different configurations for performances.

