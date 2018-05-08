Teen Brothers Saved Family From Burning Home, Neighbor Says

A Long Island woman rescued from her burning home last week is begging officials in her town to recognize the two young neighbors who she says saved her family's life.

Suzi Stenzinger and her two children were sleeping inside their Bayport home early Friday when the deck went up in flames, her son's room just above the fire.

Stenzinger said she was awakened by the sound of two voices calling frantically from outside her window just before dawn.

"'Your house is on fire! Get the kids out of the house!'" she recalled hearing from the two teen brothers who live behind her home.

Robby Zoller said he woke up to see the fire from his window; he and brother Billy hopped a fence to reach the burning house.

"I thought it was just a bonfire and then I kept looking at it," said Robby. "I was like, 'Oh, my God, the house is on fire.'"

The Bayport Fire Department got to the house within minutes and limited damage to the outside of the home.

"They said two more minutes and it would have been gone," said Stenzinger in tears. The brothers "saved our lives. Without them, we would not be here."

Since the fire, Stenzinger has been calling local officials to have the boys' heroic actions recognized. It's the only way she says she can repay them.

"I want them to know they are heroes," she said.

The boys brushed off the accolades.

"I guess we're good neighbors, but we're not heroes," they said.