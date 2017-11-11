An NYPD van burst into flames on the Long Island Expressway Saturday evening. Police said no officers were injured but that the cause of the blaze is unknown.

An NYPD van erupted in fire in Queens on Saturday evening, and police say they're not sure what sparked the raging blaze.

The van burst into flames on the westbound side of the Long Island Expressway, near Woodhaven Boulevard in Elmhurst, around 6:45 p.m.

An officer who was in the vehicle had pulled over to change a flat tire when the fire started, according to police.

Videos on social media show flames pouring out of the charred van. One Twitter user called the sight of the flaming vehicle "insane."

The officer wasn't injured, but that the cause of the fire is still unknown, police said.



