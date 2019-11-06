What to Know Cops are looking for a man they say attacked an NYPD traffic agent on Fifth Avenue last month

The traffic agent was in the process of issuing a parking ticket when the man came up, yelled at him and pushed him; then he threw a punch

Police are looking for a man who allegedly attacked an NYPD traffic agent who was trying to give him a parking ticket outside a midtown Manhattan Barnes & Noble late last month.

Authorities say the 27-year-old traffic agent was ticketing a vehicle parked in front of the bookstore at 555 Fifth Avenue around lunchtime Oct. 20 when a man walked up to him, yelled at him and pushed him.

The suspect then punched the agent in the face, leaving the man with pain and swelling. He got into a Jeep Wrangler with a Maryland license plate and drove off.

The traffic agent was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.