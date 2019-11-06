Man Attacks NYPD Traffic Agent Over Fifth Avenue Parking Ticket, Police Say - NBC New York
Man Attacks NYPD Traffic Agent Over Fifth Avenue Parking Ticket, Police Say

Published 51 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Cops are looking for a man they say attacked an NYPD traffic agent on Fifth Avenue last month

    • The traffic agent was in the process of issuing a parking ticket when the man came up, yelled at him and pushed him; then he threw a punch

    • Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with info about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

    Police are looking for a man who allegedly attacked an NYPD traffic agent who was trying to give him a parking ticket outside a midtown Manhattan Barnes & Noble late last month. 

    Authorities say the 27-year-old traffic agent was ticketing a vehicle parked in front of the bookstore at 555 Fifth Avenue around lunchtime Oct. 20 when a man walked up to him, yelled at him and pushed him. 

    The suspect then punched the agent in the face, leaving the man with pain and swelling. He got into a Jeep Wrangler with a Maryland license plate and drove off. 

    The traffic agent was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

    Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. 

