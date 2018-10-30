NYPD Asks for Public’s Help to Locate Boy With Autism

What to Know
Police in New York are asking the public’s assistance in locating a Hispanic boy last seen Tuesday morning.
The NYPD says that Kevin, 14, was last seen around 7:50 a.m. in Brittan Avenue in Queens.
Kevin is diagnosed with autism, but can verbally communicate, police say.
The teen was last seen leaving for school wearing a black jacket, black pants, black sneakers and a backpack.
He is 5’2” and of a slim build.
Authorities urge anyone with information or who locates Kevin to call 911.