NYPD Asks for Public’s Help to Locate Boy With Autism - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NYPD Asks for Public’s Help to Locate Boy With Autism

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NYPD Asks for Public’s Help to Locate Boy With Autism
    NYPD

    What to Know

    • Police in New York are asking the public’s assistance in locating a Hispanic boy last seen Tuesday morning

    • The NYPD says that Kevin, 14, was last seen around 7:50 a.m. in Brittan Avenue in Queens

    • Kevin is diagnosed with autism, but can verbally communicate, police say

    Police in New York are asking the public’s assistance in locating a Hispanic boy last seen Tuesday morning.

    The NYPD says that Kevin, 14, was last seen around 7:50 a.m. in Brittan Avenue in Queens.

    Kevin is diagnosed with autism, but can verbally communicate, police say.

    The teen was last seen leaving for school wearing a black jacket, black pants, black sneakers and a backpack.

    He is 5’2” and of a slim build.

    Authorities urge anyone with information or who locates Kevin to call 911.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us