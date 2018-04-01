Baby Girl Delivered in Car With the Help of NYPD Officers

"Following up on their earlier roadside delivery our Officers found the Crotty family in good spirits with their healthy baby girl. Congrats to the Crotty family!" the NYPD wrote on Twitter.

NYPD officers helped an Upper East Side couple deliver their baby when the tenacious newborn wouldn't wait around for a hospital.

Kelly Crotty went into labor at her home on East 92nd Street on Sunday morning, police say.

Crotty’s husband was able to get her downstairs to a car, but called 911 when it became clear the baby was determined to enter the world right then and there.





Two NYPD officers helped deliver the healthy baby girl in the vehicle.

Kelly Crotty was taken to NYU Langone hospital, where she and her baby were resting and doing well Sunday evening.

The officers say that it was their first delivery while on duty.

