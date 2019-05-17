NYPD Cop Sought Hitman to Kill Ex: Source

NYPD Officer Arrested After Trying to Have Hitman Hired to Kill Ex: Law Enforcement Source - NBC New York
NYPD Officer Arrested After Trying to Have Hitman Hired to Kill Ex: Law Enforcement Source

Officer Valerie Cincinelli had already been on modified duty since 2017

By Jonathan Dienst

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An NYPD officer was arrested after she tried to have a hitman hired to kill her ex-husband, a police official tells NBC 4 New York

    • The official said Valerie Cincinelli, 34, tried to get her current boyfriend to hire a hitman

    • The officer will appear before a federal judge in Central Islip Friday afternoon on the murder-for-hire charges

    An NYPD officer was arrested after she tried to have a hitman hired to kill her ex-husband, a police official tells NBC 4 New York.

    The official said Valerie Cincinelli, 34, tried to get her current boyfriend to hire a hitman. Cincinelli was arrested Friday by the FBI. NYPD Internal Affairs assisted in her arrest.

    The officer previously worked out of the 106th Precinct in Queens, before being placed on modified duty in 2017 for an unrelated domestic incident, the police official said.

    She was most recently in a unit known as VIPER that monitored security cameras.

    The officer will appear before a federal judge in Central Islip Friday afternoon on the murder-for-hire related charges.

    Attorney information was not immediately known.

