Police Revive Marathon Trainer in Central Park

What to Know New York police officers revive 44-year-old runner who suffered cardiac arrest in Central Park Sunday morning

Cops performed chest compression and shock from defibrillator

The runner survived and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition

Two New York City police officers revived a runner Sunday morning who suffered a cardiac arrest in Central Park, according to the NYPD.

The 44-year-old runner was found unresponsive near 74th Street and West Drive when officers arrived around 9:30 a.m. responding to a call of an unconscious man in the park, according to police.

One officer began chest compressions while the second used a defibrillator to deliver a shock that restored the runner's pulse, police said, adding that he was transported to St. Luke's Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The runner was part of the TCS NYC Marathon Training Series 18M when he collapsed, police say.