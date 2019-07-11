NYPD Busts Driver Using Hilarious Dummy to Get in Carpool Lane - NBC New York
NYPD Busts Driver Using Hilarious Dummy to Get in Carpool Lane

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    NYPD Highway Patrol

    What to Know

    • A driver in New York City unsuccessfully used a dummy to ride in the carpool lane and was eventually busted by cops

    • The driver was using the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane in Brooklyn with a homemade dummy in the backseat, police say

    • According to a tweet by the NYPD Highway Patrol, the motorist was stopped and subsequently issued a ticket

    File this next occurrence under a failed attempt at ingenuity.

    A driver in New York City unsuccessfully used a dummy to ride in the carpool lane and was eventually busted by cops.

    According to a tweet by the NYPD Highway Patrol, the motorist was stopped and subsequently issued a ticket for driving in the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane in Brooklyn with a homemade dummy in the backseat.

    The epic fail is even more hilarious thanks to the NYPD providing a photo of the dummy.

    The backseat "passenger" was dressed in a bright orange long-sleeved sweatshirt with the hoodie pulled up over its "head", long black pants, a dark hat and dark sunglasses. 

    Best of all? It was wearing a seatbelt.

    However, needless to say, it was not dressed for the high temperatures the New York City metro region has been experiencing recently, which begs the question: was the fashion faux pas what gave it all away?

